Local family and pets escape fire that damaged home

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Local firefighters contained a house fire before it spread to neighboring structures, but not before it heavily damaged the home and destroyed two vehicles.

The family and its two dogs escaped the fire shortly before 2 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Acree Drive. It is still looking for two cats in the aftermath of the blaze.

Although the fire erupted in the municipality of Beverly hills, firefighters with the Waco Fire Department were called to assist local firefighters and police.

The Beverly Hills chief of police told News 10 the home is “50 percent lost” and two cars were lost.

The family had lived in the home for 34 years.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but the family expressed concern a space heater could be to blame.

