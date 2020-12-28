Man walking across country passes through Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A man with a goal of walking from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific passed through Waco.

John Martin began the Saturday leg of his journey at Highway 84 and 37th Street with an escort by troopers from the Department of Public Safety. Martin is completing the 2,700 mile journey in honor of his friend Ernie Andrus.

Andrus is a 97-year-old World War II veteran. In 2013 he began a journey to run across the US starting in San Diego, California. Three years later, one day after his 93rd birthday, he reached the Atlantic Ocean, on August 20, 2016.

Andrus immediately began planning to repeat the journey in reverse. He began heading west on March 16, 2019. But his health soon derailed plans.

“His health kind of steam rolled him and said ‘hey time out. You know, you’re 97.’,” said Martin who took the journey alongside him.

Martin now has made it his personal mission to complete the journey, approximately 7 million miles on Andrus’ 100th birthday.

“It will be finished on august 23 2019 in Mission Beach San Diego-- guaranteed,” Martin said.

The goal of the journey is to raise money for the LST 325 memorial in Indiana. The LST 325 is a WWII era ship identical to the one Andrus served on.

Martin, like Andrus, often has people join him on his walks.

He will be walking through Waco again on Monday at 8 a.m. beginning at the intersection of Woodway Dr. and Poage Drive and ending at 27432 Highway 84.

