McLennan County reports ten COVID-19 deaths over Christmas holiday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Monday reported ten deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus over the Christmas weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 273.

The county identified the ten patients who died as an 84-year-old Hispanic woman, an 86-year-old white woman, a 73-year-old white woman, a 76-year-old white man, a 79-year-old white woman, a 62-year-old African American man, a 65-year-old white woman, a 66 -year-old white man, an 81-year-old white woman and a 90-year-old white woman.

The deaths and an additional 541 new cases of the virus were reported from December 24 to December 28, the health district said.

As of Monday, there are 906 “estimated active cases” of the virus in McLennan County, including 132 patients who are hospitalized.

Of the 132 hospitalized, 20 are on ventilators.

