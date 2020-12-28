Advertisement

More people flew Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of people who passed through U.S. airports on Sunday was the highest since the pandemic began, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA said nearly 1.3 million people passed through airport security checkpoints Sunday, a new record, breaking the previous one set just last Wednesday.

It’s the highest level of air travel since March 15.

The new figure is about half the number of people who flew the same day a year ago, a sign some people are heeding health experts’ advice to stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police investigating a shooting.
Boy shot, teen killed in day after Christmas shooting in Killeen
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
A nurse prepares to administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Here’s what you need to know about who is eligible and how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas
Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead only hours after Christmas...
Police are investigating post-Christmas homicide
Vehicles littered with bullet holes in Killeen as Police are investigating a shooting in an...
Killeen Police are investigating another shooting in residential neighborhood

Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government argues that any short-term...
UK warns of ‘bumpy’ post-Brexit transition despite trade deal
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
After naming Nashville bombing suspect, focus turns to motive
The new website from Texas DFPS has tips for parents navigating the pandemic and beyond.
New parenting website aimed at helping during pandemic and beyond
The college application process is looking a bit different for some local high school seniors.
College application process very different for local seniors
Manzanero was a crooner best known for songs like “Somos Novios,” which, with translated...
Mexican singer, composer Armando Manzanero dies at 85