New parenting website aimed at helping during pandemic and beyond

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Parenting can be difficult enough, even before a global pandemic. A new website from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is aimed at helping parents navigate the challenges of a pandemic and beyond.

Mark Wilson, media relations specialist for DFPS, said when the pandemic first happened, it shifted how many people live their lives, especially out in public, but also in our own homes.

Wilson said family members have had to take on a lot more responsibility in their homes, like becoming part-time teachers.

“We wanted to make sure we could provide caregivers and parents with the tools they needed to help them navigate these very uncertain waters,” Wilson said.

He added parenting during the pandemic has added another level of uncertainty.

“You’re not just worried about yourself, maybe you have career issues, maybe you’re housing or food insecure,” Wilson said. “Maybe those things are going on for you and you’ve also got a little one to take care of, so it’s added stress, and children feel that stress too.”

Wilson said on the website, there are a variety of articles on everything from safe sleep for babies to discipline and mental health. The website breaks down topics and issues by age group, and there are also videos on Youtube.

“We hope that this website provides a resource that can take down some of that stress, that uncertainty and offer a better sense of community and connectivity for people,” Wilson said.

Right now, there are a lot of COVID-related topics, but Wilson said the website will continue to be updated after the pandemic is over. You can find it at getparentingtips.com.

