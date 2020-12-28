Texas high school football player dies on Christmas Day after accidental shooting

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police on Sunday confirmed the victim of a December 19 accidental shooting was 16-year-old Garland High School football player Cristopher Guardado.

They say officers responded to a shooting call that evening at 6:44 p.m. and found Guardado with a gunshot wound in the back. So far, the initial investigation had led officers to believe that it was completely accidental.

Guardado was taken to Medical City Plano where he spent nearly a week in the ICU before losing his life on Christmas Day.

“I have always said that, no one should have to bury their child,” said Jacola Beasley, Guardado’s mother.

Guardado, also known as Choo, was a 16-year-old sophomore who played defensive tackle for Garland High School. His mom says football was his passion.

“This kid was playing football before he was old enough to play football. And he worked his way here, to the Garland Owls for Garland HS. All he talked about, was going to the NFL,” Beasley said.

In an ironic twist of fate, the 16-year-old had played select football when he was younger with Ty Jordan, the star collegiate running back for the University of Utah who also died on Christmas Day from an accidental shooting in Denton.

“They knew each other. And they passed on the same day,” Beasley said.

“When we found out yesterday it was just so devastating because you just you can’t believe there’s two situations so close, and so close to home,” said Amber Perez, a close family friend.

His mom says she’s thankful for the outpouring of support over one of the hardest weeks of her life.

“Nobody in the world could love a child more than a mom. But the way that these people love my son, is undescribable,” Beasley said.

“We know that even though he may not be here, his legacy will live on because, he will remain with us all the time…all those moments on and off the field, we will never forget them,” Perez said.

The family has put together a GoFundMe for funeral costs and arrangements. You can donate here.

