Tracking A Strong Cold Front for Wednesday

After a gorgeous weekend, the weather pattern turns much more active as we start these final few days of 2020. We have a stalled out front that is giving us an increase in moisture and warmer temperatures tonight and into Tuesday. With the increase in moisture, there could be some light showers and some patchy fog overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The main weather-maker will be our mid-week strong, cold front. As the front moves through on Wednesday, the warm air ahead of the front and the cold air behind the front will create the potential for some stronger storms to develop. Main concerns would be gusty winds and heavy rain but we could also see a spin-up tornado or two. The potential is low but something to watch for Wednesday. The severe weather potential shifts to the southeast throughout the day and then the cold takes over by Wednesday night.

The forecast gets a bit more interesting for Wednesday night into New Year’s Eve...and timing will be everything. Will it cold enough for rain to transition to wintry mix or even snow? Will we have enough moisture when temperatures are sub-freezing to get wintry weather or will it be a cold rain? Right now it looks like we might see some of the ingredients line to up just right to result in a change over to a wintry mix or snow for portions of Central Texas Wednesday night, Thursday, and maybe New Year’s Eve. At this point, we are still more questions than answers and it’s still to too early to know if there will be any accumulations, but what we can tell you is that the highest likelihood of seeing any snow or wintry precipitation will be west if I-35, where temperatures are expected to be below freezing (sooner and longer).

The weather turns cool and quiet behind this system for Friday, New Year’s Day, with mornings in the 30s and afternoons in the 50s. We should slowly warm up over the weekend and into the first full week of 2021 with highs returning to the warm, mid and upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.