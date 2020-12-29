Central Texas photographer hoping for post-Christmas miracle after gear stolen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen photographer’s livelihood is gone after a she says a man broke into her home and stole all her camera equipment on Christmas Eve.

Amy Cyr says she was at a friend’s house Thursday night when, after 9 p.m., she got a notification that her home security camera had been moved.

While her cameras usually capture moments of joy, that night she says her security camera captured a man--wearing a hooded sweatshirt, mask, and colorful shoes--moments before he broke in to her home.

“He entered through my driveway, my back gate,” sai Cyr. “He took off the screen and broke in through the window, then before he left he moved the camera up towards the roof so that way I could not see him leaving.”

She says she called Killeen PD and officers showed up to her home in the 700 block of Houston St. but the suspect was gone along with thousands of dollars worth of photography gear.

“Two cameras, multiple lenses, my personal laptop, my work laptop, my work cell phone, even smaller items like my beats headphones, my Samsung Galaxy watch, my personal safe was taken with all of my private information,” said Cyr. “But the most devastating to me was my camera equipment, as a photographer that’s something I rely on to be able to capture memories for my clients.”

One of those cameras contained memory cards from a wedding she shot the day before.

“My bride is absolutely devastated, as am I, I don’t have any pictures to be able to give her from the day of her wedding, those are something that she should be able to look back on 20,30, 40 years from now,” said Cyr. “She has a son who’s in the military--she had been waiting for this day for four years for a time when he’d be able to be here for her special day.”

KPD is investigating.

Cyr continues to provide them with leads and scour pawn shops in the area.

She hopes someone will recognize her items, or the suspect, soon.

“What ‘m hoping for next is for people to share my story, to get the word out,’ said Cyr. “The more people know, the more people see the video footage of the suspect who came into my home, the more possibility of getting those memory cards back.”

