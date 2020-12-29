Advertisement

H-E-B to expand and remodel store at Wooded Acres and Bosque in Waco

File Photo
File Photo(file)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B plans to remodel and expand its store at Wooded Acres and Bosque Blvd. from 90,400 square feet to 108,300 square feet, resulting in a new experience for shoppers that will include curbside pickup for online orders.

The completion date for the expansion will be in late 2021, H-E-B said, adding, “the remodeled store will feature an expanded product assortment and several convenient service.”

Features include:

  • A large selection of Dinner Tonight food offerings including Sushi, Cooking Connection and Meal Simple for quick and easy meal planning.
  • A Fish Market with a wide variety of fresh and sustainably caught seafood including live lobster.
  • A Meat Market offering over 425 feet of natural, quality meats and poultry.
  • • A Bakery serving fresh oven-baked goods, scratch-made artisan breads and decadent desserts.
  • A Deli serving a variety of meats and cheeses, roti chicken, in-house roasted meats, charcuterie meats and a Mediterranean Olive Bar.
  • A Produce Department serving local and organic Texas grown produce.
  • A Beer and Wine Department featuring selections from the #1 wine retailer in Texas and domestic, imported and craft beers.
  • A large selection of Grocery and General Merchandise offerings including large Healthy Living, Beauty, Pet, Household Essentials and Seasonal sections.
  • A large Pharmacy with a 2-lane drive-thru and Pharmacists on staff.
  • A Frozen Foods section frozen at the peak of freshness.
  • Blooms featuring certified floral designers.
  • Curbside drive-up lanes for fast, convenient customer service.
  • Texas Backyard for your gardening needs.
  • 29 Checkstands featuring self-checkout registers for quick customer service.

Architectural and Service Features include the following:

• A completely remodeled exterior design featuring warm and contemporary materials in a bold architectural style.

• Adherence to impervious cover regulations.

• 17,500 square feet of store expansion.

• An updated world-class shopping experience offering fresh, quality food options and innovative services that allow customers to choose how they shop, pay for and receive their products.

• The addition of an H-E-B Curbside which allow customers to place orders online for pickup at the store.

