High Rain Chances to End the Year

Rain chances will continue increasing tonight across our area. Our spotty light, little showers will become more widespread tonight, gradually migrating eastward through the overnight hours. Severe weather is not expected with any of tonight’s activity. Cloudy skies, southerly breezes, and rain will hold tonight’s low temperatures in the low 60s overnight.

We’re still anticipating a strong cold front to roll through Wednesday and precipitation to fall Thursday behind the front, but we’re more likely to see mostly cold rain fall across most of Central Texas with a much lower chance for a wintry mix. In addition to a severe weather risk for some Wednesday, there will be a risk of localized flooding across the area as up to 4″ of rain may fall through Thursday.

In advance of and along the front, a few isolated strong storms are possible with the strongest storms containing gusty winds and maybe even a stray tornado. Fortunately, the severe weather threat with Wednesday’s front is LOW. Temperatures in advance of the front will likely be in the 60s and low 70s but should fall into the 40s and 50s before sunset as cold air surges into the area. We’re still expecting rain behind Wednesday’s front which may last for much of the night Wednesday into Thursday. Although cold air will be moving in and ending most of the severe weather threat, a few rumbles of thunder will remain possible Wednesday night and some small hail could accompany any storms.

The center of the storm system that is bringing this big weather change, continues to shift further west with each model run. So day by day, we’ve seen the winter weather potential get shifted further and further west. It’s now likely that most of the area will NOT see wintry precipitation Thursday, but areas west of HWY 281 still have a possibility. Plus, there could be a few sleet pellets or patches of freezing rain for more of us, but accumulations are not expected.

