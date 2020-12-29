Local police and Texas FBI agents capture alleged ATM bandits

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Killeen Police Department and agents with the FBI San Antonio Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force captured two fugitives with active federal arrest warrants issued out of the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas Waco Division.

On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, officers with the Harker Heights Police Department were dispatched to the BanCorpSouth Bank located at 661 W. Central Texas Expressway after an ATM alarm was triggered.

When the officers arrived at the bank, an officer witnessed a person in a vehicle tampering with the ATM.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the occupants refused, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The driver of the vehicle eventually stopped and all three occupants exited and ran away from police.

Officers located one of the suspects, Howard Lee Jordan, 29, and he was arrested without incident.

Further investigation by the Harker Heights Police Department, Killeen Police Department and the FBI identified the other two suspects.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants for Maurice Allen Harris and Christopher Anthony George on bank robbery and conspiracy charges.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, a joint law enforcement effort led to the arrest of Harris and George at their place of employment.

All three suspects are charged by a federal criminal complaint and are currently in the McLennan County Jail where they remain pending initial appearances in federal court in Waco.

