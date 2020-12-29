Advertisement

Police look for men who broke into Killeen gun store, stole weapons

Photos courtesy of Bell County Crime Stoppers.
Photos courtesy of Bell County Crime Stoppers.(Surveillance images)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for three men who broke into the into the Marksman Firearms Store located at 2106 South W.S. Young Drive and stole several weapons.

The suspects fled in a white sedan, police said.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation and Burglary Unit are asking the public for help identifying the three suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or to submit a tip online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

Police said all information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

