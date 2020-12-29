Strong Front Brings Storms Wednesday, Rainy & Blustery Thursday

We’re still anticipating a strong cold front to roll through Wednesday and precipitation to fall Thursday behind the front, but we’re more likely to see mostly liquid precipitation fall across most of Central Texas with a much lower chance for a wintry mix. No wintry weather in the forecast today! We’re starting out with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this morning with cloudy skies and potentially a few stray shower swinging through near and west of Highway 281. Today’s rain chances aren’t that high, staying near 20%, but a few isolated sprinkles will be possible during the day, especially west of I-35. Highs today will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s and that’s with the cloudy skies lingering through the day! Although rain isn’t expected through the daytime hours, we’re expected scattered showers to stream in from the south during the overnight hours. Rain chances hover near 20% through midnight but will climb to near 40% around 3 AM and then close to 50% by sunrise ahead of a cold front arriving during the day Wednesday.

Rain chances will steadily climb through the morning hours and will peak during the midday and afternoon as the front slides through the area. In advance of and along the front, a few isolated strong storms are possible with the strongest storms containing gusty winds and maybe even a stray tornado. Fortunately, the severe weather threat with Wednesday’s front is LOW. Temperatures in advance of the front will likely be in the 60s and low 70s but should fall into the 40s and 50s before sunset as cold air surges into the area. We’re still expecting rain behind Wednesday’s front which may last for much of the night Wednesday into Thursday. Although cold air will be moving in and ending most of the severe weather threat, a few rumbles of thunder will remain possible Wednesday night and some small hail could accompany any storms.

Although cold air will be surging into the area, it’s now likely that most of the area will NOT see wintry precipitation Thursday. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday will feature numerous to widespread rain showers with temperatures likely only dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s by daybreak. Temperatures could potentially drop into the low-to-mid 30s near and west of Highway 281 by morning, so there’s a chance that before sunrise rain could briefly switch over to a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Numerous off and on rain is expected through most of the day Thursday but temperatures should be more-than-warm enough (in the upper 30s and low-to-mid 40s) for all liquid precipitation to fall for most of the area. The only spots that could see some freezing rain or a wintry mix will be near and west of I-35 however the ground should be warm enough to prevent slick roads or any accumulation. Although rain is likely through much of the day, there is a chance that the storm system sparking all of the precipitation will be directly overhead and help to shut the faucet off during the afternoon. We’ll be keeping an eye on that possibility. Winds will also gust to near 30 MPH throughout the day and will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day.

The last chance for any sort of wintry precipitation will be Thursday night as the storm system starts to pull away. Just like with the daytime hours, the best chance for wintry weather will be near and west of Highway 281 as a rain/snow mixture or mostly snow could fall before midnight. Near the I-35 corridor (Bell, Coryell, McLennan, Bosque, Hill Counties), we’re again expecting mostly rain but isolated snow flurries could mix in too. If precipitation falls east of I-35, it’ll fall as rain. Precipitation chances will stay near 50% Thursday night and while most of us may be precipitation free at the stroke of midnight (to ring in 2021), there still could be some rain or a wintry mix around. Precipitation ends for sure by sunrise and skies will be mostly clear all day long. Temperatures on Friday will be a bit on the cold side too as they only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s.

