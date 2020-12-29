Advertisement

Texas Bowl canceled due to COVID issues at TCU

Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 2020 Mercari Texas Bowl has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the TCU football program.

ESPN Events and Lone Star Sport Entertainment made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

This year’s Texas Bowl was scheduled to feature TCU and Arkansas.

Jeremiah Donati, TCU’s athletic director said he is incredibly disappointed to share the news below on the upcoming Texas Bowl.

