Texas Bowl canceled due to COVID issues at TCU

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 2020 Mercari Texas Bowl has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the TCU football program.

ESPN Events and Lone Star Sport Entertainment made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

This year’s Texas Bowl was scheduled to feature TCU and Arkansas.

Jeremiah Donati, TCU’s athletic director said he is incredibly disappointed to share the news below on the upcoming Texas Bowl.

Incredibly disappointed to share the news below on the upcoming @TexasBowl matchup. Even more heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. #gofrogs pic.twitter.com/etGu7oN2SQ — Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) December 29, 2020

