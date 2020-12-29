Advertisement

U.S. House approves Trump’s $2K checks

File Graphic (AP)
File Graphic (AP)(Associated Press Graphic)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has voted overwhelmingly to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments.

The vote Monday evening sends the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain when senators meet Tuesday.

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance.

They had settled for smaller $600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending.

But many House Republicans joined in support, wary of bucking the president.

