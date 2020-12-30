Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio boys

Photos from Texas DPS
Photos from Texas DPS(State Police)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KWTX) - State police on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for two boys allegedly abducted in San Antonio.

Police said Sean Aparicio, 12, and Skyler Aparicio, 7, were last seen in the 3000 block of El Paso Street.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by state police as David Aparicio, 45.

Police believe Aparicio may be driving a red 2002 Ford Ranger with Texas license plate GZZ0084.

If you see the boys or have information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

