Bill legalizing abortion passed in pope’s native Argentina

Abortion-rights activists hold hangers, that symbolize illegal abortions, and signs reading in...
Abortion-rights activists hold hangers, that symbolize illegal abortions, and signs reading in Spanish "Goodbye" after lawmakers approved a bill that legalizes abortion outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Victor Caivano)(Victor Caivano | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Senate has passed a law legalizing elective abortion, a victory for the women’s movement that has been fighting for the right for decades.

Under Wednesday’s vote, abortion will be legalized in Pope Francis’ homeland up to the 14th week of pregnancy, and also will be legal after that time in cases of rape or danger to the mother’s life.

The 38-29 vote followed a marathon 12-hour session that began late Tuesday.

 It was already approved by Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies and has the support of President Alberto Fernández, who says he’ll sign it soon.

