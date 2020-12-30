Advertisement

Central Texas soldier named career counselor of the year

By Justin Earley
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A soldier from Central Texas has been named the career counselor of the year for the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Josue Moralesrosado serves with the 61St Multinational Medical Battalion at Fort Hood, and was chosen for his leadership, performance, teamwork, community support, and personal achievements.

Moralesrosado has served in the military for 13 years, and graduated from college in Killeen.

He, his wife, and their extended families all call Killeen home.

The 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command provides a multitude of valuable services for III Corps.

