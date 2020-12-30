COVID19 claims more lives in Central Texas

(KWTX) - The two largest counties in Central Texas reported five deaths as a result of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

McLennan County reported four and Bell County reported one death, a 90-year-old woman from Belton.

The people who died in McLennan County are a 69-year-old woman, a 90-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old man.

McLennan County also reported 221 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,162 estimated active cases in McLennan County, including 153 patients who are hospitalized. Twenty of those patients are on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Bell County reported 232 new cases of the virus. A county official said it was the third straight day Bell County recorded more than 200 new cases of the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the virus has claimed 164 lives in Bell County and 281 lives in McLennan County.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.