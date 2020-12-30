Advertisement

Dog rescued after losing owner to COVID-19

A Nuevo Laredo dog has become famous after news spread about his touching story.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Nuevo Laredo dog has become famous after news spread about his touching story.

“Covito” arrived in Laredo Monday after going through a lot over the past few months.

He lost his owner to COVID-19, but he never left his side.

The two-year-old dog was living outside the Nuevo Laredo General Hospital.

“He accompanied his owner, who was very sick, to the hospital. He waited outside while his owner went inside, and sadly his owner never made it back out because he lost his life inside the building,” said Antonieta Garza, a volunteer with Paws on Board Rescue Support Group.

“He lingered outside of the hospital for several days. People started feeding him and trying to pick him up, but he wouldn’t let anybody.”

It was a group effort on both sides of the Rio Grande River, starting with a woman from Nuevo Laredo who took Covito in until someone else could keep him for a longer period of time.

Then, Paws on Board Rescue from Laredo stepped in.

They help get stray and abandoned animals sterilized and vaccinated and find a foster home for them.

“To tell you the truth, our shelter is having a very hard time trying to take care of all the animals that have been failed by the community,” said Garza, who transported Covito across the border.

He will live with his foster dad Gilberto Gonzalez for the time being.

“It means having humanity,” he said. “Helping them in this world that can be somewhat indifferent to them, especially with dogs that have no home and are in the streets.”

Thanks to kind people, Covito is one step closer to finding his “fur-ever” home.

Although Covito is not available for adoption in the local area, there are many other ways to help, such as vaccinating and sterilizing pets, fostering animals until they’re adopted and donating items or money to rescue groups.

You can find Paws on Board on their Facebook page.

