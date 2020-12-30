Advertisement

Former Midway student sentenced to prison in fatal car crash

Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Midway High School student was sent to prison Monday after a judge revoked her probation and sentenced her to 12 years.

Judge Ralph Strother ordered Savannah Nihcole Cardoza, 21, to prison after she blew a chance at deferred probation for causing a deadly three-vehicle crash in 2016 while driving the wrong way on State Highway 6.

“On 11/03/2016, Savannah Cardoza left her residence at around 1:30 a.m., taking her sister’s 2005 Saturn Ion . . . without permission ‘to go for a drive,” the arrest affidavit sways, and “Cardoza does not have a driver’s license and has not attended any type of driver education.”

Police believe Cardoza was responsible for a crash near the twin bridges that resulted in the death of Donald Lawrence Ray, 54, of Weatherford, who was driving an 18-wheeler that overturned in the crash.

In January 2019 Strother accepted a plea agreement between prosecutors and Cardoza that placed her on deferred adjudication probation for 10 years, but he also required Cardoza spend 180 days in the county jail as a term of her probation because she had tested positive for marijuana and cocaine during a presentence investigation.

