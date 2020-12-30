How will central Texans know when they can receive the vaccine?

Belton, Texas (KWTX) - It has been somewhat straightforward distributing the vaccine to healthcare workers who typically work in the same facility.

However, as health officials begin opening up the vaccine to larger pools of people, it might be more difficult to reach those who are eligible.

In Bell County, officials said Tuesday they plan to push out vaccine messages through social and traditional forms of media.

“When we’re ready for the general public, we’ll let them know, ‘okay if you fit criteria X, you can call us and make an appointment,’” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of Bell County Public Health District.

“We’ll use our standard channels — social media and obviously our media partners,” Chadwell said.

Chadwell said that requiring appointments will ensure that different locations can meet demand and other locations do not waste unused doses.

Some Central Texans say that approach could be tricky.

“They’re gonna get a better turnout from people looking to get vaccinated if they are very open, and they’re doing most of the legwork in terms of letting people know when they’re eligible for this vaccine,” said Killeen resident RyeLee Lang.

“There are families that do not have access to social media or internet access,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many posts I’ve read personally where they’re trying to spread information, but then you go into the comment section, and it’s nothing but misinformed people spreading misinformation.”

Salado resident Shirley Booker also would like to see a system in which Texans are directly told when they’re eligible to receive the vaccine.

In the absence of that, she said it is important for Texans to spread quality vaccine information in their communities.

“It’s up to the neighbor. It’s up to the friend. It’s up to the care worker there to not let a neighbor slip through the cracks,” Booker said.

