Local liquor store seeing increasing sales ahead of New Year’s

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco liquor store said sales have been higher during the pandemic, and that isn’t expected to change any time soon.

Bosque Spirits owner William Ammouri said during the first month of the pandemic, sales skyrocketed. Sales slowed a bit after the first month, but Ammouri said the store has gotten busier again, especially heading into the holidays.

Ammouri said he’s grateful for all the business, but it has led to some issues in keeping the store full.

“Keeping things stocked has been a chore in itself,” Ammouri said. “We’re getting back orders on many products because the COVID goes down the line.”

With the store being busier, Ammouri said he’s making sure everyone is shopping safely with masks and enforcing social distancing. Ammouri said their drive-thru has become a lot more popular as well.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Ammouri said he’s hopeful the store will stay busy. He adds people seem to be drinking at home more, rather than heading out to restaurants and bars.

