Long-serving local attorney succumbs to COVID-19 Friday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Lawrence Johnson, a long-serving attorney in Waco, died Friday of complications from the Corona virus at 72.

Johnson, aside from being well known inside the courtroom, served more than a decade on Waco’s City Council and was hailed as a civic leader.

“He is one of Waco’s local heroes as far as I’m concerned,” said Peaches Henry, president of the Waco NAACP.

“The kind of issues I’m fighting for now, Lawrence was doing that long before I was.

“What I particularly admired about Mr. Johnson was that he was willing to have difficult conversations about race, racism and inequity ... He paved the way for the rest of us to continue that fight.”

Johnson, 72, first was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator in mid-December, said his friend Michael R. Roberts.

Johnson had added risk because he was African-American and because he had several other underlying health conditions, Roberts said.

Johnson went to Prairie View A&M where he earned a degree in electrical engineering, then got his earned his law degree with honors from The George Washington University Law School in Washington D.C.

He first practiced law in 1976 in Pennsylvania but soon returned to Waco where he was a defense attorney until his death.

