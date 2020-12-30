Paxton, Abbott warn Austin about overnight dine-in shutdown on New Year’s weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning the City of Austin that its four-day overnight shutdown of dine-in food and beverage services from late New Year’s Eve until January 3, 2021 is in violation of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.

“You must rescind or modify the local orders immediately or face imminent legal action from the State,” Paxton warned.

The Texas Tribune reports Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced a ban on restaurants and bars serving customers on site during late night and early morning hours throughout the New Year’s weekend.

The Tribune reports Abbott attacked the move, arguing the city is not authorized to exceed the current restrictions in place.

“My executive order stops cities like Austin from arbitrarily shutting down businesses,” Abbott said in a tweet, “The city has a responsibility to enforce existing orders, not make new ones.”

Mayor Adler’s order, according to the Tribune, mandates that dine-in food and beverage service be restricted indoors and outdoors from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting on Thursday and ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Those businesses would still be able to offer drive-thru, curbside pick-up, take out or delivery services, the Tribune reports.

Authorities in Austin and Travis County, per the Tribune, have warned the area is experiencing a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases that could impact hospital capacity.

ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON’S LETTER TO AUSTIN’S MAYOR IS BELOW:

Dear Judge Brown and Mayor Adler:

Last night, you issued city and county orders enacting a four-day shutdown of dine-in food and beverage services from 10:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from December 31, 2020 through January 3, 2021. See City Order No. 20201229-024; County Judge Order 2020-24. Your orders violate Governor Abbott’s Executive Order No. GA-32. You must rescind or modify the local orders immediately or face imminent legal action from the State.

Executive Order No. GA-32 “supersede[s] any conflicting order issued by local officials in response to the COVID-19 disaster, but only to the extent that such a local order restricts services allowed by th[e] executive order.” GA-32 at 5. Under GA-32, “[e]very business establishment in Texas shall operate” under certain protocols, but without limitations on those establishments’ hours of operation. Yet your orders shut down dine-in food and beverage services during specific dates and times. The orders “restrict[] services allowed by” GA-32 and are thus unlawful and unenforceable.

Again, you must immediately rescind or, at a minimum, modify your orders to fully comply with GA-32. We are open to conferring with you before 12:30 p.m. today. Otherwise I, on behalf of the State of Texas, will take legal action against you.

Respectfully,

KEN PAXTON

Attorney General of Texas

