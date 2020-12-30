Advertisement

Petula Clark shocked that ‘Downtown’ played before Nashville bombing

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Petula Clark expressed shock and disbelief that her 1964 hit “Downtown” was aired just minutes before a bomb detonated in Nashville on Christmas morning.

“I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement — was me — singing ‘Downtown’! Of all the thousands of songs — why this one?” Clark wrote on a Facebook post Tuesday.

I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City. I love...

Posted by Petula Clark on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Clark said she loved Nashville and wished she could give everyone in the city a hug.

The explosion took place in the heart of Nashville’s historic downtown. The blast killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings. The RV blared a warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes then switched to a recording of “Downtown” before the blast.

“(Millions) of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song,” Clark wrote. “Perhaps you can read something else into these words — depending on your state of mind. It’s possible.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Midway High School student was sent to prison Monday after a judge revoked her...
Former Midway student sentenced to prison in fatal car crash
File Graphic
Local police and Texas FBI agents capture alleged ATM bandits
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks
Photos courtesy of Bell County Crime Stoppers.
Police look for men who broke into Killeen gun store, stole weapons
A Killeen photographer’s livelihood is gone after a she says a man broke into her home and...
Central Texas photographer hopes for post-Christmas miracle after camera gear, wedding photos stolen

Latest News

The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
Push for $2,000 stimulus checks still stalled in Senate
An explosion hit Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after a new power-sharing...
Yemeni official: Blast at Aden airport kills 16, wounds 60
Discarded masks and other PPE items are creating a litter problem
PPE litter could harm wildlife
Discarded masks and other PPE items are creating a litter problem
PPE litter potentially dangerous for wildlife