Registered sex offender arrested for alleged online solicitation of a minor

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Crimes Unit on Wednesday a registered sex offender accused of soliciting a minor online.

Kirk McClain Douglas is charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second degree felony.

Douglas’ arrest warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman, Precinct 2.

The man was jailed on a $100,000 bond in the the Bell County Jail.

The Special Crimes Unit is requesting any minor who has had sexual contact with Douglas, to please contact its office at 254-933-6769 .

