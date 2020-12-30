Registered sex offender arrested for alleged online solicitation of a minor
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Crimes Unit on Wednesday a registered sex offender accused of soliciting a minor online.
Kirk McClain Douglas is charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second degree felony.
Douglas’ arrest warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman, Precinct 2.
The man was jailed on a $100,000 bond in the the Bell County Jail.
The Special Crimes Unit is requesting any minor who has had sexual contact with Douglas, to please contact its office at 254-933-6769.
