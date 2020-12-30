Advertisement

Registered sex offender arrested for alleged online solicitation of a minor

Kirk McClain Douglas
Kirk McClain Douglas(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Crimes Unit on Wednesday a registered sex offender accused of soliciting a minor online.

Kirk McClain Douglas is charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second degree felony.

Douglas’ arrest warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman, Precinct 2.

The man was jailed on a $100,000 bond in the the Bell County Jail.

The Special Crimes Unit is requesting any minor who has had sexual contact with Douglas, to please contact its office at 254-933-6769.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Midway High School student was sent to prison Monday after a judge revoked her...
Former Midway student sentenced to prison in fatal car crash
File Graphic
Local police and Texas FBI agents capture alleged ATM bandits
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks
Healthcare workers at two local hospitals received the first vaccinations against COVID-19...
Texas to health authorities: add ‘sense of urgency’ in COVID19 vaccine distribution
Photos courtesy of Bell County Crime Stoppers.
Police look for men who broke into Killeen gun store, stole weapons

Latest News

Killeen City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick said Wednesday in a Facebook message he’s battling a...
Killeen city councilman diagnosed with Covid-19 virus
TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Aaron Mikale Warren, Nathaniel Shineak Murph and Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin....
Killeen Police identify alleged gang members arrested after recent shootings
19th District Judge Ralph Strother will hang up his robes Thursday and put the lid on a 22-year...
Longest-serving criminal court judge retiring from bench
Photos from Texas DPS
Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio boys