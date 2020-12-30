Advertisement

Sheriff: 4 dead in Houston domestic violence shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Four people have been killed at a Houston home in what authorities say was likely a domestic violence shooting that included a man firing at police before turning a gun on himself.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says officers went to a home in the city’s northeast after receiving a call saying a woman had been shot and were met with gunfire.

Gonzalez says that as a SWAT team was going inside they heard “a final gunshot.”

They found two women and two men dead inside.

The sheriff says one of the men likely shot the others and then himself

