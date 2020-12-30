Strong Front Today Drops Temperatures, Widespread Rain Expected Through Thursday

The final two days of 2020 will end soggy, windy, and cold for Central Texas as two storm systems swing through the area. The first storm system, arriving today, brings us a cold front that’ll spark storms and drop temperatures, but the second storm system, arriving tomorrow, will bring widespread rain for nearly everyone and a low chance for wintry precipitation for some. Morning temperatures today will start out in the low-to-mid 60s and should drop into the 40s in the afternoon after the front passes through. The cold front will surge into the area this morning. By 11 AM, cities and towns along and west of I-35 will likely be behind the front already. By 3 PM, the front will clear the entire area. Ahead of the front, scattered to numerous light showers are expected but heavy rain and a few storms are possible along the front as it moves in. An isolated strong storm will be possible near and east of I-35 along the front with gusty winds and potentially a stray tornado, but the severe weather chances are low. Rain chances are up to 90% as the front arrives but widely scattered to numerous showers should continue behind the front into the night tonight and into the day tomorrow. Temperatures will be tumbling and winds will be increasing too so wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s for much of the night.

A strong cold front moves through Central Texas today bringing tumbling temperatures and a high rain chance (KWTX)

The most widespread precipitation should begin shortly before sunrise tomorrow morning and widespread, and at times locally heavy, rain should continue through about midday. We’re expecting rain chances to taper off into the afternoon going from near 100% to 50%. Precipitation chances will continue to drop to around 40%, mainly west of I-35, after sunset Thursday. Temperatures during the day Thursday are expected to be in the 40s for nearly the entire area. However, temperatures during the day may hover in the low-to-mid 30s along and especially west of I-35. For cities and towns in Lampasas, San Saba, Mills, and Hamilton County, rain may switch over to freezing rain during the day (if temperatures are cold enough) with a potential that a rain/snow mixture may fall. After sunset as the low departs, rain may switch over to snow in those same counties from roughly 5 PM to 10 PM. Accumulations should be below an inch, if it even does accumulate. For Coryell, western McLennan, western Bell, and Bosque County, if rain does fall during the early evening, there’s a chance it could briefly switch over to a rain/snow mixture. Fortunately for all of us, the stroke of midnight to start 2021 should be mostly precipitation-free with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

