Tornado damages mobile homes in Central Texas city

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first considered a microburst that damaged several mobile homes, has now been determined to be a tornado.

Officials said the tornado struck at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday.

The affected area is approximately 100 yards wide and 600 yards long, officials said.

Officials say at least 13 mobile homes were damaged by a tornado early Wednesday morning in Corsicana. (Courtesy Photo)

The tornado damaged 13 mobile homes and blew the roofs off several.

Several trees in the area were also snapped.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, no injuries had been reported.

