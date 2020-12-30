Advertisement

Tornado damages mobile homes in Central Texas city

The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first were considered...
The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first were considered microburst winds that caused damage to several mobile homes, have now been determined to be a tornado.(Courtesy photo)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first considered a microburst that damaged several mobile homes, has now been determined to be a tornado.

Officials said the tornado struck at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday.

The affected area is approximately 100 yards wide and 600 yards long, officials said.

Officials say at least 13 mobile homes were damaged by a tornado early Wednesday morning in...
Officials say at least 13 mobile homes were damaged by a tornado early Wednesday morning in Corsicana.(Courtesy Photo)

The tornado damaged 13 mobile homes and blew the roofs off several.

Several trees in the area were also snapped.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, no injuries had been reported.

