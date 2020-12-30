Viral video of man beaten with Twisted Tea after using racial slur

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It turns out the video millions of people around the world have seen of a maskless man getting hit with a can of Twisted Tea after hurling a racial slur at a patron happened in Elyria, Ohio.

Police were not called to the Circle K on Broad Street on Christmas Eve and no charges have been filed. That’s why 19 News is blurring the people in the video.

In the full video, a white man says the n-word repeatedly and hurls obscenities at a Black customer.

Eventually, the white customer dares his Black counterpart to hit him with a can of hard iced tea.

“What? You gonna smack me with that?” the white man asked. “Smack me. Smack me, [n-word]!”

That’s when the Black man hit him in the face with the can of Twisted Tea then knocked him to the ground and punched him in the face.

“Yeah, you got yours buddy,” a woman’s voice is heard in the video.

The entire video is about two minutes long (warning: it’s graphic) and appears to be shot by another person in line that night.

Kaleb Gregg, a cashier at the Circle K, said he could not comment on the details of what happened that night, but shared that he doesn’t ever want to see it happen again.

“Honestly, I don’t ever want to see him again. I don’t like that kind of thing,” he said Tuesday.

On social media, many users applauded the unidentified Black man.

Others condemned it altogether and some said the assault wasn’t acceptable just because of the racist remarks.

The video has garnered the attention of celebrities like Rex Chapman and Snoop Dogg and inspired people to create memes and mashups about the racist and violent incident.

At least one woman said that she was not surprised by the attitudes depicted in the video.

“We dealt with similar situations in Elyria with the school system. It happens, and it’s wrong,” said Dana MaCaree, a grandmother of a biracial grandson, on Tuesday. “It should have been dealt with in a different way ... It is what it is. We’re Elyria.”