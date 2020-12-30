Advertisement

Walmart apologizes to GOP senator after tweet called him “sore loser”

Tweet came from @Walmart Twitter account
By Katy Mendez and Joe Villasana
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Walmart is apologizing to a Republican senator after a reply from its official account called him a “sore loser” on Twitter.

Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO., stated early Wednesday, he will raise objections when Congress meets next week to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Shortly after Hawley tweeted about his plan to object, someone from the main @Walmart Twitter handle replied to his tweet, calling him a “sore loser.”

The reply to Hawley’s tweet stated, “Go ahead. get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser.”

The comment sparked outrage and ridicule on Twitter from thousands, a majority coming from Republicans in support of Hawley.

This comment led to reposting screenshots of Walmart’s comment and start of the hashtag, “Boycott Walmart.”

Hawley then responded “Thanks Walmart for your insulting condescension.”

The @Walmart account shortly deleted the comment.

It’s corporate account, @WalmartInc, then tweeted an apology to Americans and Sen. Josh Hawley saying, “The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position.”

Despite the comment being removed and the apology from @WalmartInc, thousands on Twitter are not happy about the incident, originally tweeted by the @Walmart Twitter account.

The hashtag #BoycottWalmart has over 21,800 interactions on Twitter alone.

The Associated Press reports that a group of republicans in the Democratic-majority House said they will object on Trump’s behalf during the Jan. 6 count of electoral votes, and they had needed just a single senator to go along with them to force votes in both chambers.

Congress will meet next week, Wednesday January 6th, where any lawmaker can object to a state’s votes on any grounds.

