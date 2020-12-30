Winter Weather Advisory + Flash Flood Watch

We are going to be ending 2020 in a way we’ve come to expect from this year – gross and unpleasant. Behind today’s strong cold front, we have a significant drop in temperatures with lows tonight into the upper 30s. We have winds that are gusty out of the NW which makes it feel colder, wind chills down into the 20s and low 30s by tomorrow morning.

We also have continuing rain chances tonight and even more heavy rain possible on/off throughout the day tomorrow. We also don’t see any break from the strong, cold wind tomorrow -- that will keep our “feels like” temperatures in the 20s and 30s all day Thursday. With the possibility of heavy rain, on top of places that have already seen over an inch today, may lead to minor flooding across our eastern counties. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until Thursday night. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches, isolated areas could see up to 6″, are expected through tomorrow night. Be mindful of low-lying roadways and trouble spots that typically flood after heavy rain. Rises on area rivers will continue this weekend as water progresses into watersheds.

For most of us, it’ll be the cold and the rain tomorrow but for areas west of I-35 and west of HWY 281, there is a winter weather concern to note. A Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our far western counties. In these areas, light snowfall accumulations up to two inches and some light icing will be possible through Thursday evening. This could create some travel issues, especially with bridges and overpasses.

Any lingering moisture will be moving out of Central Texas as we head into 2021, and New Year’s Day should be dry and chilly with highs only in the upper 40s/low50s. The first weekend of 2021 is looking pretty uneventful and actually pretty nice by Sunday with highs returning to the low 60s.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.