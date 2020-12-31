10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 1.2.21-1.3.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Don’t miss the thrill of the rodeo as the best cowboys and cowgirls from the Texas circuit compete at the RAM Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo this Saturday from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m. at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

It’s just one of this week’s “10 Things to Do”.

Saturday, take an ice-cold ride down the water slide at Lions Junction Family Water Park in Temple. The Polar Plunge takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Werks 11 Automotive Shop in Temple hosts the first monthly Porches & Coffee of 2021 on Saturday morning. Social distance guidelines will be followed!

Goodbye 2020...The Brazos Theatre in Waco puts on an improv comedy show on Saturday night to wrap up the year.

The Rogers Farm Christmas Light Show in Hillsboro has just a few more shows left this season... Tune in to 98.1 FM nightly at the top of each hour from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. to see the sequenced musical light show!

Support the Baylor Bears men’s basketball team as they play at Iowa State on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

And/or stay in and watch the Baylor Lady Bears take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 1:00 p.m. for their 3rd conference game of the season. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+

This weekend, Camp Holidaze gives kids, ages 5-13, a care-free day of fun with archery, hiking, rock wall climbing, and much more at the Wilson Park Recreation Center in Temple.

Kickstart the new year with a free, virtual 5k. Choose your time and date to run or walk in the 1st Run 2021

Take the kids this weekend to the Mayborn Museum in Waco for their special exhibits on display: the Mini Mayborn Express, Stan the T. Rex, Paw Patrol: Adventure Play.

Stay safe & have a great weekend!

