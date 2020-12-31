Advertisement

3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles West Texas

Many residents of Ector County/Odessa reported shaking, rumbling, or even hearing a boom early...
Many residents of Ector County/Odessa reported shaking, rumbling, or even hearing a boom early Monday morning.(KOSA)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Many residents of Ector County/Odessa reported shaking, rumbling, or even hearing a boom early Monday morning.

The U.S.G.S earthquake map shows that a 3.0 magnitude earthquake happened at 5:56 a.m. Monday.

The epicenter was near Yukon and Faurdree northeast of town, according to the USGS.

CBS7 Anchors, Matthew Alvarez, Camila Rueda, and Craig Stewart all reported feeling shaking and hearing a loud boom in-studio during Monday morning’s Wake Up West Texas.

“We were waiting to come back from the commercial break when all of a sudden there is a roaring sound that is quickly followed by fairly significant shaking in our studio,” said Matthew Alvarez.

Alvarez also explained that the studio cameras, lights, and news set were rattled.

“All of us looked around stunned at what had just happened in a matter of seconds,” Alvarez explained.

Wake Up West Texas viewers chimed in on social media and via phone calls that they too reported similar experiences from all over Odessa.

