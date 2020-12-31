Cold, Windy, & Wet for New Year’s Eve; Western Counties Have Snow Possible

After another wet and chilly day, our final day of 2020, will bring some changes just in time to ring in the new year. We start to see our weather maker gliding up to the north and taking with it the wet weather. Not before dropping some more rain, along and east of I-35, through about 9:00 p.m. Areas west of I-35 still have the chance for some wintry weather, mix of ice/snow flurries/rain for most but that could fully transition to snow in places like Hamilton, Goldthwaite, San Saba, or Lampasas.

Tonight (New Year’s Eve night) is expected to become dry, yet brisk right at midnight. Temperatures will linger around 40° for your dinner plans and will drop to about 38° for midnight as you ring in the new year. You’ll wake up to a cold, first morning of 2021 with temperatures in the mid 30s, windy, and mostly cloudy skies. Throughout the day temperatures will increase to about 47° for your New Year’s Day.

TONIGHT: 60% chance of rain early then ending by midnight. Clearing through morning. Northwest wind at 10-15 mph. LOW: 35°

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Clouds clear early and sunshine comes out. Still Breezy. Northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Wind starts to lessen throughout the day. HIGH: 47°

As the sun sets tomorrow night, temperatures will drop to the low 30s. This sets up your Saturday morning to be another cold start to your day. Temperatures on Saturday will heat up to 56° with some sunshine peaking through the clouds. Heading into Sunday, we see highs return to the 60s and that’s where they will stay (getting even warmer) through next week.

