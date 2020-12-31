Advertisement

‘I’m a vaccine’: Cartoon explains safety measures in Schoolhouse Rock style

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health created a cartoon for the young and the young-at-heart to help explain how a vaccine is created, and it’s a flash from the past.

Paying homage to Schoolhouse Rock’s iconic “I’m a Bill” cartoon, “The Story of a Vaccine” uses a talking vaccine vial as a narrator, sharing with a random, mask-wearing skateboarder the several steps involved in making sure a hypothetical coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective.

How does a vaccine go from an idea into reality? In this video, inspired by Schoolhouse Rock!'s iconic "I'm Just a Bill"...

Posted by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

About a quarter of the public remains hesitant, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The government has approved the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines, and they are being distributed to targeted, at-risk populations across the nation.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first were considered...
Tornado damages mobile homes in Central Texas city
A former Midway High School student was sent to prison Monday after a judge revoked her...
Former Midway student sentenced to prison in fatal car crash
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (left) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (right)
Paxton, Abbott warn Austin about overnight dine-in shutdown on New Year’s weekend
TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Aaron Mikale Warren, Nathaniel Shineak Murph and Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin....
Killeen Police identify alleged gang members arrested after recent shootings
Emilio Terrazas, 19, and Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, 18.
Killeen PD identifies suspects in shooting at Mickey’s Convenience Store; fugitive considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Latest News

Letlow's seat is open
Luke Letlow seat
FILE - In this May 26, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the...
Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm
Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.
Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year’s ceremonies
The life and death choices that determine when you will get vaccinated
The life and death choices that determine when you will get vaccinated