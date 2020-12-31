Killeen city councilman diagnosed with Covid-19 virus

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick said Wednesday in a Facebook message he’s battling a diagnosis of Covid-19 he received about a week ago.

He currently is hospitalized at AdventHealth.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said on Wednesday afternoon that he had spoken with Kilpatrick’s daughter, Dawn, who said initially Kilpatrick had been in the Intensive Care Unit but later was moved to the Critical Care Unit.

“We’re praying for the family, especially in this tough time with the recent passing of his wife,” Segarra said.

Judy Kilpatrick died on Dec. 15 of heart failure, according to Kilpatrick’s Facebook page. The couple have five children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Kilpatrick, 73, is in the midst of his third term on council, first elected in May 2015, when he defeated incumbent Terry Clark for the Place 3 seat by 24 votes.

Born in Arkansas, Kilpatrick is the son of a lumber mill worker and grandson of a sharecropper on a cotton farm.

He spent 20 years in the Army, including service in Vietnam, and retired as a major in January 1986 from Fort Hood.

