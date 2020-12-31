Killeen PD identifies suspects in shooting at Mickey’s Convenience Store; fugitive considered ‘armed and dangerous’

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Killeen said a suspect in a convenience store shooting earlier this month and another shooting over the weekend remains at large and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Emilio Terrazas, 19, has an arrest warrant for aggravated assault. Terrazas is a also a person of interest in connection to a shooting on Alma Drive that occurred on December 27, 2020.

On Sunday, December 6 at approximately 12:38 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of S WS Young Drive to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman said she arrived at the business and parked, when a red Chevrolet car parked near her. A man exited the red car.

A second vehicle, a gray four-door hatchback, parked several spots away on the opposite side of the victim’s vehicle. Two men exited the gray car and fired several rounds at the man who exited the red car, police said.

The woman was caught in the crossfire and struck by gunfire.

The drivers of the gray vehicle and the red vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division identified the men in the gray hatchback and on Wednesday, December 23, obtained arrest warrants for Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, 18, and Terrazas, both from Killeen, for aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, December 30, Cummings was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service in 18000 Block of Live Oak Trail in Tomball, Texas.

Terrazas remains at large. Detectives are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Terrazas to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of Terrazas, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

