Advertisement

Killeen PD identifies suspects in shooting at Mickey’s Convenience Store; fugitive considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Emilio Terrazas, 19, and Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, 18.
Emilio Terrazas, 19, and Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, 18.(Killeen Police)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Killeen said a suspect in a convenience store shooting earlier this month and another shooting over the weekend remains at large and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Emilio Terrazas, 19, has an arrest warrant for aggravated assault. Terrazas is a also a person of interest in connection to a shooting on Alma Drive that occurred on December 27, 2020.

On Sunday, December 6 at approximately 12:38 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of S WS Young Drive to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman said she arrived at the business and parked, when a red Chevrolet car parked near her. A man exited the red car.

A second vehicle, a gray four-door hatchback, parked several spots away on the opposite side of the victim’s vehicle. Two men exited the gray car and fired several rounds at the man who exited the red car, police said.

The woman was caught in the crossfire and struck by gunfire.

The drivers of the gray vehicle and the red vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division identified the men in the gray hatchback and on Wednesday, December 23, obtained arrest warrants for Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, 18, and Terrazas, both from Killeen, for aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, December 30, Cummings was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service in 18000 Block of Live Oak Trail in Tomball, Texas.

Terrazas remains at large. Detectives are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Terrazas to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of Terrazas, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Midway High School student was sent to prison Monday after a judge revoked her...
Former Midway student sentenced to prison in fatal car crash
File Graphic
Local police and Texas FBI agents capture alleged ATM bandits
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks
The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first were considered...
Tornado damages mobile homes in Central Texas city
Healthcare workers at two local hospitals received the first vaccinations against COVID-19...
Texas to health authorities: add ‘sense of urgency’ in COVID19 vaccine distribution

Latest News

Central Texan vaccinated against COVID19
Are you next? Local health officials explain current overlap in vaccine distribution
Some Central Texans have experienced delays verifying their identities while applying for...
Some Central Texans hit snags while applying for unemployment benefits
Killeen City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick said Wednesday in a Facebook message he’s battling a...
Killeen city councilman diagnosed with Covid-19 virus
TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Aaron Mikale Warren, Nathaniel Shineak Murph and Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin....
Killeen Police identify alleged gang members arrested after recent shootings