Killeen Police identify alleged gang members arrested after recent shootings

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Killeen on Wednesday identified six men arrested after a shooting over the weekend.

On Monday, December 28, 2020, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charged Shyheim Khali Matthews, 19, from Killeen, with three counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting over the weekend on Alma Drive.

Police trailing Matthews on Monday observed him in a vehicle with three other occupants and a traffic stop was initiated.

Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to pull over, and after a short vehicle pursuit, the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Andover Drive and Baumann Drive.

Matthews and the three occupants allegedly fled on foot.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the US Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force pursued Matthews and the three individuals on foot.

Officers apprehended all four suspects and took them into custody without incident.

Police four loaded handguns, including one stolen in Killeen, and narcotics were seized from the scene.

The three other occupants of the vehicle, Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin, 23; Nathaniel Shineak Murph, 23; and Aaron Mikale Warren, 22, all from Killeen, were arrested for evading arrest.

Murph has been charged with evading in a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and evading on foot.

Lumpkin and Warren have been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana are pending, police said.

The stolen handgun in this case was a handgun that was left in an unlocked vehicle in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department urges everyone to not leave firearms in unattended in parked vehicles and to also lock vehicle doors when the vehicle is unoccupied.

Devin Dayon Williams, 20, and Devan Duane Groves, 19, both from Killeen, were arrested for narcotic-related offenses, police said.

Investigators are looking into their possible involvement in recent shootings.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.