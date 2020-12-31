Local doctors warning people to stay home ahead of New Year’s Eve

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - We’re coming to the end of a difficult and unusual year, but local health officials want people to stay home tonight because COVID-19 is continuing to spread in Central Texas. Doctors say there could be some serious consequences if people go out on New Year’s Eve.

in a press conference this week, Bell County officials said they are expecting to see another spike, likely at the end of this week or early next week because of Christmas travel. Right now, case numbers are down, but Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Health District, said that is likely artificial because people have not gone to the doctor yet.

“I would really prefer not to see another spike, especially given that our foundation now, it’s too high,” Dr. Robison-Chadwell said. “Our incidence rate over 500 is significantly high.”

Doctors at the meeting say hope is on the horizon since the COVID-19 vaccine is now being distributed, but they also called for people to stay home and follow CDC guidelines with “a sense of urgency”.

“We need your help to show a little bit of discipline in the weeks to come,” Shahin Motakef, president of Baylor Scott & White Health Temple, said. “COVID as you know as a health risk to our community and we need everyone to participate.”

Doctors the meeting said if people don’t stay home and follow guidelines, there could be another surge on top of any Christmas surge, and that could put hospital capacity in a difficult spot.

If we don’t show some discretion around new year’s holiday, we’re going to see another surge on top of that surge, and that puts the hospitals in a really bad situation in terms of capacity,” Motakef said.

The CDC has put out a full list of guidelines, which include celebrating at home with only the people you live with, or virtually with family and friends. All the recommendations can be found here.

