Local fire departments gear up for a busier New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fire and police departments are anticipating a surge in fireworks-related calls on New Year’s Eve.

Departments in McLennan County which experienced a big jump in illegal fireworks calls during 4th of July this year are expecting a similar uptick Thursday night.

“A lot of places are still closed or at limited capacity, so I believe there will probably be some people that will shoot off fireworks a lot more than in years past,” said Lance Bracco, Fire Chief for the City of Hewitt.

It’s illegal to shoot off fireworks within most city limits--even sparklers.

In Hewitt, fines can range up to $2,000.

Still, Bracco knows people will be popping them off in the city.

For those who follow the rules and set them off in the county, he says safety remains a big concern.

“Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, don’t mix alcohol while you’re shooting off fireworks in the county, and don’t give them to little kids--people think sparklers are safer, and a sparkler burns at about 1,200 degrees, so it will definitely burn you very bad,” said Bracco.

While many may be fooled that it’s safe to shoot off fireworks this year due to the cold and wet weather, fire officials say the grass is still very dry and will ignite, especially with the high winds expected.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.