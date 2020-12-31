Police in Texas searching for man who stole 18-wheeler and crashed it into another 18-wheeler

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a suspect who they say stole an 18-wheeler and crashed it into another 18-wheeler earlier this month.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to No Bull Services at 925 East 2nd Street on December 4 for a report of criminal mischief.

Police learned that a man had stolen an 18-wheeler at the property and crashed it into another 18-wheeler before driving away.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown above is asked to call Detective S. Allafchian at 432-331-2045 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0021151.

