Police in Texas searching for man who stole 18-wheeler and crashed it into another 18-wheeler

Police say this suspect stole an 18-wheeler and crashed it.
Police say this suspect stole an 18-wheeler and crashed it.(Odessa Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a suspect who they say stole an 18-wheeler and crashed it into another 18-wheeler earlier this month.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to No Bull Services at 925 East 2nd Street on December 4 for a report of criminal mischief.

Police learned that a man had stolen an 18-wheeler at the property and crashed it into another 18-wheeler before driving away.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown above is asked to call Detective S. Allafchian at 432-331-2045 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0021151.

