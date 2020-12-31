Rain Continues Today, Snow Possible West Of Highway 281

The end to 2020 is in sight and so is the end to the widespread rain that overtook the area yesterday. Just like how 2020 isn’t over just yet, the soggy conditions aren’t over yet either and some of us could even see a switch over from rain to a rain/snow mix or even just snow! Expect widespread and at times locally heavy rain today, especially in the morning. It’ll likely be raining more often than not through the first half of the day less coverage of rain expected later this afternoon. Widely scattered to numerous showers should continue into the early evening for most but we are expecting to dry out just before the stroke of midnight tonight. Temperatures are expected to range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s nearly all day long with wind chills staying in the 20s and 30s. The warmest temperatures will come east of I-35 where no wintry weather is expected at all. Near and west of I-35, temperatures will be ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s all day. Near and west of Highway 281, however, temperatures will be in the mid 30s but could potentially fall into the low 30s with any heavy bursts of rain. This could cause morning precipitation to fall as a rain/sleet mixture or as freezing rain which is not expected to accumulate. During the afternoon hours, we could again see mixed precipitation near and west of Highway 281, but from 4 PM to 9 PM, rain could switch to a rain/snow mixture or potentially just to snow! Accumulations of snow will be minor, generally a half-inch to an inch, but in San Saba and Mills County, snow could accumulate up to 3″ on an isolated basis. During that same time period, rain/snow may fall in Coryell, western Bell, western McLennan, and Bosque County. Snow accumulation is highly unlikely in those area if rain/snow does fall.

Precipitation should be over just in time to start 2021 with midnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. We’ll see overnight temperatures drop into the low-to-mid 30s by daybreak. Some clouds will hang around during the day Friday but sunshine will be around too. Northwesterly winds may still gust to near 30 MPH at times so wind chills will stay in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon high temperatures will likely stay in the mid-to-upper 40s. Sunshine returns Saturday and should boost temperatures into the mid 50s. Highs should then rebound into the 60s Sunday and into much of next week. We have one or potentially two fronts moving through next week. The first front Wednesday should give us a bit of rain with a small temperature drop but next Friday’s front may give us a bit of rain and potentially some colder temperatures next weekend.

