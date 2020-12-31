Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for a missing Texas senior

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Margarito Soliz, diagnosed with a...
The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Margarito Soliz, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.(The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Margarito Soliz, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Soliz is a 78-year-old Hispanic man.

He is 6′02″ and weighs 180 pounds with gray Hair, brown Eyes.

Margartio Soliz was last seen wearing a gray ball cap, blue jacket, and blue jeans around 6:24 PM, on December 30th at US highway 287, 8 miles west of Iowa Park, TX.

He was in a beige 2000 Buick Park Avenue with a Oklahoma license plate number DCE412.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office at 940-766-8276.

