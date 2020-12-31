Some Central Texans hit snags while applying for unemployment benefits

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Workforce Commission has partnered with a third-party vendor to root out fraudulent unemployment claims.

Once it flags a claim as potentially fraudulent, TWC issues a hold on an applicant’s account and directs the applicant to verify their account using the vendor, ID.me.

Applicants submit photos of their government-issued IDs and answer various questions, and ID.me crosschecks that information with official records.

Killeen resident Mary Thatcher said she was never told she had to verify her account.

“I never received a single piece of mail from anybody,” Thatcher said.

She said that led to a three-month “limbo period” in which she could not access her benefits.

“Not having an income for two and a half months is dire, especially when you have no savings to fall back on,” Thatcher said. “And you have no income obviously because you don’t have a job.”

James Bernsen, spokesperson for TWC, said that not everyone has to verify their information through ID.me — but those who do are notified by the agency.

“In most cases, once they’ve initiated the ID.me process, it’s relatively very short,” Bernsen said.

Thatcher said she has talked to others with similar stories to hers.

“It’s not like ID.me takes a long time to complete,” Thatcher said. “I just wish there was more communication between TWC and the applicant.”

