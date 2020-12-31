Advertisement

Some Central Texans hit snags while applying for unemployment benefits

Some Central Texans have experienced delays verifying their identities while applying for...
Some Central Texans have experienced delays verifying their identities while applying for unemployment benefits.(WSAZ/ Kimberly Keagy)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Workforce Commission has partnered with a third-party vendor to root out fraudulent unemployment claims.

Once it flags a claim as potentially fraudulent, TWC issues a hold on an applicant’s account and directs the applicant to verify their account using the vendor, ID.me.

Applicants submit photos of their government-issued IDs and answer various questions, and ID.me crosschecks that information with official records.

Killeen resident Mary Thatcher said she was never told she had to verify her account.

“I never received a single piece of mail from anybody,” Thatcher said.

She said that led to a three-month “limbo period” in which she could not access her benefits.

“Not having an income for two and a half months is dire, especially when you have no savings to fall back on,” Thatcher said. “And you have no income obviously because you don’t have a job.”

James Bernsen, spokesperson for TWC, said that not everyone has to verify their information through ID.me — but those who do are notified by the agency.

“In most cases, once they’ve initiated the ID.me process, it’s relatively very short,” Bernsen said.

Thatcher said she has talked to others with similar stories to hers.

“It’s not like ID.me takes a long time to complete,” Thatcher said. “I just wish there was more communication between TWC and the applicant.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Midway High School student was sent to prison Monday after a judge revoked her...
Former Midway student sentenced to prison in fatal car crash
File Graphic
Local police and Texas FBI agents capture alleged ATM bandits
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks
The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first were considered...
Tornado damages mobile homes in Central Texas city
Healthcare workers at two local hospitals received the first vaccinations against COVID-19...
Texas to health authorities: add ‘sense of urgency’ in COVID19 vaccine distribution

Latest News

Central Texan vaccinated against COVID19
Are you next? Local health officials explain current overlap in vaccine distribution
Emilio Terrazas, 19, and Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, 18.
Killeen PD identifies suspects in shooting at Mickey’s Convenience Store; fugitive considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Killeen City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick said Wednesday in a Facebook message he’s battling a...
Killeen city councilman diagnosed with Covid-19 virus
TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Aaron Mikale Warren, Nathaniel Shineak Murph and Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin....
Killeen Police identify alleged gang members arrested after recent shootings