Advertisement

State of Texas extends emergency food stamps increase into 2021

File Photos
File Photos(KWTX)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on New Year’s Eve announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $204 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January.

The move comes as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor’s office said recipients will also see an additional 15 percent increase in their total benefits in January due to recently passed federal legislation.

“Thank you to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for extending these benefits and increasing the amount of benefits that Texas families will receive,” said Governor Abbott.

“These emergency SNAP benefits continue to help put food on the table for many Texas families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

The emergency January allotments are in addition to the almost $2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and December.

Beginning in January, recipients will receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until June 2021.

The additional 15 percent increase and the emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by Jan. 23.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first were considered...
Tornado damages mobile homes in Central Texas city
A former Midway High School student was sent to prison Monday after a judge revoked her...
Former Midway student sentenced to prison in fatal car crash
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (left) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (right)
Paxton, Abbott warn Austin about overnight dine-in shutdown on New Year’s weekend
TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Aaron Mikale Warren, Nathaniel Shineak Murph and Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin....
Killeen Police identify alleged gang members arrested after recent shootings
Emilio Terrazas, 19, and Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, 18.
Killeen PD identifies suspects in shooting at Mickey’s Convenience Store; fugitive considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Latest News

Many residents of Ector County/Odessa reported shaking, rumbling, or even hearing a boom early...
3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles West Texas
Police say this suspect stole an 18-wheeler and crashed it.
Police in Texas searching for man who stole 18-wheeler and crashed it into another 18-wheeler
Critical care pharmacist Jennifer Cortes prepares the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Memorial...
The coronavirus vaccine rollout in Texas is leaving some with more questions than answers
Two police officers of the Waco Police Department are retiring on the last day of 2020.
Two celebrated Waco Police officers retiring after serving the community for decades