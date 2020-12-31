U.S Border Patrol help migrant stuck in border wall

IMPERIAL, California (KWTX) - A Mexican migrant trying to enter the United States illegally became stuck in the border wall between Mexico and California.

On Tuesday evening while agents were patrolling along Imperial Beach they found a man hanging above the Pacific Ocean water line in the international border wall.

The 25-year-old Mexican man was on the American side of the border.

The Mexican authorities were able to take him down from the fence and the United States Border Patrol agents brought the man down to safety.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for hypothermia and knee pain.

“Let this serve as a grave reminder,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.

“A smuggler’s sole motive is profit. When the going gets tough, they will leave you hanging, both literally and figuratively. Our agents will always preserve lives whenever possible.”

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

