Lawmakers discuss Electoral College certification

Arizona Election Services Director Bo Dul puts the official seal on the Arizona Presidential...
Arizona Election Services Director Bo Dul puts the official seal on the Arizona Presidential Electoral Ballot after members of Arizona's Electoral College signed the certificate Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - A group of Republicans, allied with President Donald Trump, is pledging to object when Congress meets to certify the electoral college results.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was the first to announce his intentions last week, citing claims of widespread voter fraud.

Despite President Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

A joint session of Congress is convening Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes. It’s the final step in reaffirming Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Under federal law, Congress must meet on Jan. 6th to open sealed certificates from each state. The certificates contain a record of the state’s electoral votes.

For an objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simple majority vote.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is speaking with local lawmakers to explain their stance. Listen to a portion of the interviews below.

Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS):

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY):

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA):

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA):

Rep. Don McEachin (D-VA)

Rep. Sherrod Brown (D-OH):

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR):

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL):

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA):

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS):

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN):

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV):

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX):

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL):

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ):

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK):

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX):

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ):

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO):

