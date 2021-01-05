Lady Bears head coach tests positive for COVID-19; UConn game canceled

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

Mulkey quarantined in late December and missed the team’s game on Jan. 2 at TCU after contact tracing showed she was exposed to the virus.

“On Dec. 25, I was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member who tested positive. I immediately self-quarantined and did not rejoin the team when our staff and players came back from our holiday break on Dec. 28,” Mulkey said in a statement Tuesday.

“I produced three negative tests leading up to our game at TCU, Jan. 2. However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition,” she said.

When she returned on Monday, she tested positive.

“While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women’s basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic.”

Mulkey will isolate for another 10 days and if she shows no symptoms will return to team activities on Jan. 15.

The team’s activities will be restricted beginning Tuesday and Thursday’s home game against UConn has been canceled, the university said in a press release.

“Further Baylor participation in upcoming contests will be determined by how long the program is restricting activity with safety of the program and its members driving those decisions,” the school said.

