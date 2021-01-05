Advertisement

Lady Bears head coach tests positive for COVID-19; UConn game canceled

Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Austin McAfee/file)
Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Austin McAfee/file)(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

Mulkey quarantined in late December and missed the team’s game on Jan. 2 at TCU after contact tracing showed she was exposed to the virus.

“On Dec. 25, I was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member who tested positive. I immediately self-quarantined and did not rejoin the team when our staff and players came back from our holiday break on Dec. 28,” Mulkey said in a statement Tuesday.

“I produced three negative tests leading up to our game at TCU, Jan. 2. However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition,” she said.

When she returned on Monday, she tested positive.

“While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women’s basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic.”

Mulkey will isolate for another 10 days and if she shows no symptoms will return to team activities on Jan. 15.

The team’s activities will be restricted beginning Tuesday and Thursday’s home game against UConn has been canceled, the university said in a press release.

“Further Baylor participation in upcoming contests will be determined by how long the program is restricting activity with safety of the program and its members driving those decisions,” the school said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Grider of Chilton photographed officers as they carried the woman out of the Capitol...
Central Texas man witnessed deadly shooting as Trump supporters stormed US Capitol
Bars that don’t serve food must close, restaurants and businesses must reduce capacity and...
Bars ordered to close, restaurant and business capacity rolled back as area COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Texas Democrats call on Sen. Ted Cruz to resign after he objected to Biden’s victory
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Killeen Dist. 3 City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick died Tuesday Jan. 5.
Local city councilman diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Latest News

NaLyssa Smith
Baylor WBB’s Smith Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List
Oklahoma vs. Baylor
Oklahoma vs. Baylor
Matthew Mayer jump shot
No. 2 Baylor is 10-0 after 76-61 win over Oklahoma
Coach Ryan Pugh
Baylor parts with offensive line coach after one day
Richland Springs vs Balmorhea
Richland Springs vs Balmorhea